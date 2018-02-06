6 TOP COPS RESHUFFLED

ZRP yesterday reshuffled 16 senior officers in the rank of chief superintendent and senior assistant commissioner as Government efforts at transforming the force gather momentum.



Some of the senior officers replaced those recently retired from ZRP.



The Herald is in possession of communication from the Police General Headquarters’ human resources department dated February 9 directed to all stations. The transfers and suspensions are with immediate effect. The ZRP is on record saying there was nothing sinister about the transfers.



The officer commanding Support Unit Senior Assistant Commissioner Angeline Guvamombe has been transferred to the Police General Headquarters as the chief staff officer human resources. She replaced Snr Asst Comm Justice Chengeta who was among senior officers recently retired. Snr Asst Comm Guvamombe was replaced by Snr Asst Comm Isaac Tayengwa, who was heading the National Traffic Section.



According to the communication Snr Asst Comm Erasmus Makodza will remain the Anti-Stock Theft National Coordinator while the officer commanding Masvingo Province Snr Asst Comm Martha Mofolo has been transferred to Morris Depot as Commandant. She was replaced by Asst Comm C Dube in an acting capacity.



Assistant Commissioner Khumbulani Ndebele will remain as Assistant Commissioner responsible for Harare South district while Asst Comm Mguquka was transferred from PGHQ projects to Matabeleland South as Assistant Commissioner Administration.



The Herald understands that Asst Comm David Mahoya is now responsible for operations at Support Unit from Matabeleland North province.



Asst Comm N Chivhayo was transferred to PGHQ as senior staff officer legal from the Southern Region where he was also responsible for legal services while Asst Comm Simon Mwatsikesimbe was transferred to Harare Province (operations) from Mashonaland East Province.

Asst Comm Happymore Sigauke will be responsible for Chitungwiza District at Harare Province from Matabeleland South while Asst Comm L Chinhengo is the acting Criminal Investigations Director. Asst Comm Chinhengo replaced Snr Asst Comm Godfrey Munyonga who was recently retired.



Asst Comm N Moyo and Asst Comm G Hlabiso will remain as PGHQ quartermaster and acting chief staff officer transport and logistics, respectively.



Chief Superintendent C. Chingosho will remain the acting chief staff officer PGHQ printers.

Last week, over 400 Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers from the rank of assistant inspector and below were transferred, while others were suspended. Most of the police officers were transferred from Morris Depot in Harare to provinces such as Harare, Bulawayo, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East. Of the 400, 19 constables were transferred to Support Unit on suspension.



Last month, Government retired nine senior police officers from the rank of senior assistant commissioner and above.



The retired officers were Commissioners Grace Ndebele and Mekia Tanyanyiwa while the Senior Assistant Commissioners were Godfrey Munyonga, Justice Chifunye Chengeta, Robert Tendero Masukusa, Prudence Chakanyuka, Eve Mlilo, Grace Maenzanise and Munyori Taedzerwa. Herald