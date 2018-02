50 NUST STUDENTS ARRESTED

“Overcrowding in lecture rooms still exists, we still have a shortage of chemicals in lecture rooms. We are going back to the lecture rooms but our concerns are yet to be resolved. It’s sad that it had to take students to shut down the university for action to be taken. We don’t need a court to decide on the legality of the strike when our issues that are real still exist. A court can make a judgement but it cannot resolve real issues that are at Nust,” he said. Chronicle