ZANU PF TARGETS 7 MILLION VOTERS

Zanu-PF is targeting to register at least seven million voters under the ongoing Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections, a senior party official has said.



Addressing the party’s Masvingo provincial coordinating committee meeting recently, Zanu-PF national political commissar Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) also called on supporters to stop denouncing others and focus on working towards a resounding victory for the party.



Lt-Gen Rugeje (Rtd) said all party members’ grievances should be expressed through the right channels, while those accused of violating party rules and principles should be brought before the disciplinary committee.





“I am told that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is targeting to register about seven million voters under Biometric Voter Registration programme,” he said.





“We are targeting to have the same number of voters to vote for Zanu-PF so that we can win resoundingly in the forthcoming harmonised elections.”





Lt-Gen Rugeje (Rtd) added: “We no longer have factions in the party; they went with the G40 cabal. We want unity, unity, unity in the party. Let us tolerate each other, people think differently.”





He said he was given a mandate by President Mnangagwa to grow the party.

“I do not want such behaviour when my duty is to grow the party,” he said. “We no longer want slogans that denounce other members.”

Lt-Gen Rugeje pledged his commitment to work for the party to every member’s satisfaction, adding that he was entrusted to lead Zanu-PF to a resounding victory in the forthcoming elections.





“I want to assure you that I would work to the satisfaction of all members in the party,” he said. “As you have heard, I have an open door policy and would entertain anyone to my office regardless of whether the person has given a prior appointment or not.





“However, I do not entertain rumour mongers or gossipers and I urge members to follow proper channels when airing their grievances.





“If you use the wrong channel, I would not hesitate to refer you back to the cell, district or province. In Masvingo, we do not expect issues to be discussed in Harare when you have the highest number of Politburo members here in your province.”





Lt-Gen Rugeje (Rtd) hailed Masvingo for doing the party proud in 2013 when it swept all the 26 parliamentary seats on offer.





“The President and the army’s Operation Restore Legacy was meant to observe the importance of our war veterans,” he said.





“This is also reflected in the party. We have Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri as the chairperson and two Vice Presidents – Rtd Gen Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi.





“These cadres are all war veterans and that should also cascade from cell up to war veterans, where these people should get positions.”





Lt-Gen Rugeje (Rtd) said all party cadres should undergo orientation training at the Herbert Chitepo Ideological School so that they have an appreciation of the revolutionary party’s principles, ethos and values. Chronicle