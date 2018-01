ZANU PF PC THREATENS REPEAT OF 2008 VIOLENCE

"We are getting towards important elections this year. I came here in 2008 when things were bad. I don't know where Masvingo had got this spirit and I came and sorted things out. I came back again in 2013 and led the campaign team and I moved around the province addressing rallies and the results were impressive and this saw the current Party president giving Masvingo the post of political commissar. I expect you to give Zanu PF all seats in Masvingo now that I am full time in politics," said Rugeje.