WOMAN MURDERED, DUMPED IN A MAIZE FIELD

Gweru residents were left shell shocked this morning when the body of an unidentified woman was found with multiple stab wounds in a maize field between Ascot suburb and Clairmont Park.







The woman is suspected to have been raped and had visible stab wounds.

The body of the deceased was discovered by a woman who was dumping.





Reports suggest that the woman who was carrying bread and juice in a plastic bag was on her way to Clairmont Park before she was waylaid by an unknown assailant who sexually abused her and stabbed her multiple times.





Residents who gathered at the crime scene expressed shock at the violent death of the young woman and appealed for more police officers to patrol the high density suburbs at night.





The police who were unable to identify the victim as she had no identification particulars with her sought public assistance to identify the woman.





Residents who swamped the crime scene were led over the body to make identification but without any luck.





Efforts to get a comment from the police were fruitless.