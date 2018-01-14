WOMAN FACILITATES MAID'S RAPE

A 40-year-old Harare woman who allegedly invited men to rape her 15-year-old maid and ignored her pleas for help has appeared in court.



Mildred Mutasa appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing charges of child procurement.



She was remanded to January 31 on $100 bail. Prosecuting, Linda Gadzikwa alleged that sometime in May last year and while at her residence at Sally Mugabe Heights in Borrowdale, Mutasa took to her residence a man only identified as Ticha.





It is alleged that Mutasa allowed Ticha to gain entry into the maid’s room where he proceeded to rape her.





The maid screamed for help, but Mutasa told her to hush as she was making a lot of noise.

When he was done, Ticha went to the other room where Mutasa was seated and they both went out.





It is further alleged that the following day, Mutasa brought Ticha again to her residence and he raped the maid, while she was in another room.

Mutasa allegedly ignored the maid’s pleas for help. The court heard that during the same month, Mutasa brought another man only known as Denzel, who gained entry into the maid’s room with her help.





Denzel proceeded to rape the maid several times, while Mutasa was in her room.

In July last year, Mutasa brought another man and allowed him to rape the maid several times.

The offence came to light when the 15-year-old maid fell pregnant, prompting her relatives, after investigations, to lodge a complaint with the police, leading to Mutasa’s arrest. Herald