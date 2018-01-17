WINKY D, SHUMBA POCKET $4 500 EACH

COCA-COLA Zimbabwe yesterday handed over prizes to winners of the annual Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola 2017 Top 50 and the ZBC television Coke Top 50 Videos competition at a ceremony held at a Harare hotel.





The winners, Dancehall chanter Winky D, Donald “Sniper” Chirisa, Gospel musicians Blessing Shumba and John Munodawafa received monetary prizes and hampers from Coca-Cola.





Shumba and Winky D walked away with $4 500 apiece, while Munodawafa and Sniper got $1 500 each.





Speaking during the ceremony, Shumba expressed his joy for scooping prizes from the brand (Coca Cola) several times.





“I am happy that two of my songs were recognised to be in the top five. I have won prizes from Coca Cola in 2011 and 2015 and I honestly do not know what exactly is the secret to this amazing recognition is, but I believe it’s all just God’s work,” he said.





Winky D is not new to the annual top 50 accolades after his song Chiramu won the first prize in 2015.





Apart from honouring the nation’s musicians, it was all smiles for the 20 lucky viewers and listeners, who correctly predicted the top five charts, as they were also rewarded with various prizes ranging from smart HD television sets, mobile phones, home theatres and Coca-Cola products hampers.





Coca-Cola programme presenters, who include Coke on the Beat, Coca Cola Daily Sports Zone, Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 20, Coca Cola Sports on the Driver and some of the crew behind the scenes were also honoured at the ceremony.





Coca-Cola brand manager, Vee Chibanda, said that her company was pleased to help local artistes achieve their dreams.





“At a time when sponsorship for the arts industry is dry, we are happy as Coca-Cola that the Top 50 has stood the test of time being one of the avenues where artistes can achieve their dreams,” she said.

She added that both programmes have not only provided local artistes with platforms to exhibit their talents, but have also become life-changing events for many of the musicians.





Winky D dominated the Top 50, with his tracks Rugare and My Woman taking the first and second position respectively, while Shumba’s hit songs Changa Chajaira and Tariro Ichiripo dominated the Radio Zimbabwe Top 50. Newsday