WE WANT A CLEAR POLL VICTORY : MNANGAGWA

President Mnangagwa has urged Zanu-PF members to step up preparations for harmonised elections later this year to ensure a clear victory for the party. The President, who is also Zanu-PF First Secretary, said this during yesterday’s 315th Ordinary Session of the Politburo.



“His Excellency informed the Politburo that the first half of 2018 has a congested programme mainly due to the harmonised elections to be held in the next few months.



“He requested each member to be on their toes and play their part in this exercise (preparing for elections),” Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said yesterday.





Secretary for the Commissariat Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired), presented his maiden report to the Politburo, saying the party was on a renewal exercise.





“He reported that the party was on a rejuvenation drive following the new dispensation. The party welcomes all its members and is recruiting from outside,” said Ambassador Moyo, who is also the Minister of Energy and Power Development.





“In this regard, the party follows the dictates of His Excellency, the First Secretary and President E.D Mnangagwa, that let bygones be bygones; there should be no retribution of any kind in the party.





“The focus should be on voter registration and aiming to win the harmonised elections resoundingly. There should be no more hate speech and factionalism within the party,” Cde Moyo said.





He added that Lt-Gen Rugeje (Rtd) also briefed the Politburo on the ongoing restructuring at cell and branch levels, including plans to amend the party constitution to re-introduce district coordinating committees.

Lt-Gen Rugeje (Rtd) told the Politburo that dates for primary elections would be announced in due course. Meanwhile, it was revealed that the Zanu-PF Extraordinary Congress in December last year, was attended by at least 10 765 delegates, invited guests and support staff. The Extraordinary Congress endorsed President Mnangagwa as the party’s Presidential candidate in this year’s harmonised elections. Herald