WE ARE OVERWHELMED : ZACC

The Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) says it is overwhelmed by reports of corruption cases since the beginning of this year.



ZACC deputy chair Ms Naneti Silukhuni said there is need for legislative framework to protect witnesses.



A floodgate of cases of corruption are being reported at ZACC since the coming in of the new political leadership.



Commissioner Silukhuni said close to 150 cases have been reported this month alone compared to about 200 cases which were reported in 12 months for the past years.



She attributed the development to public confidence in ZACC which came as a result of the political will shown by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa.



ZACC said there is need for legislative reforms to ensure protection of witnesses and incentivise whistle blowers.



Recently the government came up with a new policy that will see ministers, permanent secretaries, heads of parastatals and chief executive officers declaring their assets in a development that is expected to enhance accountability and transparency.