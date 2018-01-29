VIOLENT MP ORDERED TO PAY $1 000 COMPENSATION

ZANU-PF Insiza South MP Malaki Nkomo has been ordered by the High Court to pay $1 000 in damages for assaulting and humiliating a fellow party member who wants to challenge him in the party’s primary elections.



Nkomo violently pushed Norman Dlamini to the ground in the presence of police officers at the beginning of the month following a misunderstanding. The ruling by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese follows a default judgment against Nkomo who was cited as a defendant.





Dlamini, through his lawyer Mr Bruce Masamvu of Dube-Tachiona and Tsvangirai Legal Practitioners, filed summons against Nkomo, seeking compensation for the pain and humiliation.





In papers before the court, Dlamini wanted the court to grant him $15 000 in damages.

However, Justice Makonese reduced the amount to $1 000.





“It is ordered that judgment be and is hereby granted in favour of applicant (Dlamini) in the sum of $1 000 and costs of the suit on an attorney-client scale,” Justice Makonese said.

Dlamini said on January 2 last year, he was at Athernstone Farm in West Nicholson when Nkomo assaulted him in the presence of two police officers.





“He pushed me violently after we had a misunderstanding and I fell down and suffered bruises on my hands and my back. I made a police report and on 22 March 2017, the defendant admitted having assaulted me and he paid an admission of guilty fine of $20 ,” said Dlamini.





“I suffered serious humiliation in that I was assaulted in full view of two police officers, namely Constable Phiri and Constable Chikwere, both of West Nicholson Police Station. Others who also witnessed the assault include farm employees and beneficiaries of the land reform at Athernstone Farm as well as about 15 members from the local community.”





Dlamini, who also intends to contest against Nkomo in the Zanu-PF primary elections, said his party colleague simply wanted to humiliate him.





“I have lost dignity in front of my workmates, colleagues and relatives. I believe defendant assaulted me deliberately to embarrass me, as I have been treated with respect in society. I physically suffered pain though I did not seek medical treatment. I accordingly pray that considering my status in society, the status of defendant and his disrespect for law enforcement agents damages be awarded in the sum of $15 000 against defendant. Chronicle