TWO STEAL PRESIDENTIAL INPUTS

TWO Government officials in Tsholotsho district, Matabeleland North province, have been arrested for allegedly stealing seed and fertiliser worth more than $23 000 being distributed to farmers under the Presidential Inputs Scheme.



Edmore Muleya (27) and Bekezela Bhule (41) were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly admitting to stealing soya seed and compound D fertiliser at Tsholotsho Grain Marketing Board depot.





The inputs were meant for Mbamba ward 15 farmers.

Matabeleland North provincial agritex officer, Mr Dumisani Nyoni confirmed the theft.

He could not comment on the matter saying he was yet to receive the full report of what transpired.





“I can confirm that we have a case of theft of Presidential Inputs in Tsholotsho district. I, however can’t say much as I am yet to receive the full report,” he said.





National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of the two officers.

“Police are investigating a case which involves theft of the Presidential Inputs by two officers based in Tsholotsho. They will appear in court soon,” he said. Chronicle