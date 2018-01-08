TWO SOLDIERS APPOINTED TO NEW PROCUREMENT BOARD

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed board members for the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ), an authority that replaces the State Procurement Board (SPB).



In a statement to the ZBC News, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointment is with immediate effect and done in terms of section 8 of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.



Mrs Vimbai Nyemba is the board chairperson, and is deputised by Ambassador Buzwani Donald Mothobi.



Other new board members are Retired Colonel Joseph Mhakayakora, Engineer Cletus Nyachowe, Ms Ntombehle Moyo, Mrs Roseline Nhamo, Ms Ottilia Murasi and Retired Major Dr Thomas Utete Wushe.



In line with section 8 (2) of the Act, the members were selected in recognition of the requirement to have board members with the requisite skills in specified areas as well as to ensure that women are involved.



Further, the office of the President and Cabinet advices that all accounting officers are expected to be familiar with the provisions of the new act that came into effect on the 1st of this month.

The authority will in due course issue the standard bidding documents and public procurement guidelines in terms of section 6(1) of the Act once they are finalised.