TSVANGIRAI PONDERS ON SUCCESSOR, LEANS TOWARDS CHAMISA

“However, he faces a lot of pressure to anoint Chamisa mainly due to his wife’s influence and also because he came a long way with Chamisa. If rumours doing the rounds have some truth, Chamisa may have facilitated the pension negotiations. He does not fancy the idea of Khupe as she is opposed to the alliance idea and they have clashed many times before. The contradictions between (Luke) Tamborinyoka and (Obert) Gutu attest to the fact that the man is reluctantly leaving power but also has pressure to anoint Chamisa yet he preferred Mudzuri. So I believe the man would want Mudzuri now then Chamisa after 2023.”