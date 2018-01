TSVANGIRAI NOT STEPPING DOWN : MDC

The MDC candidate selection process will be completed within the next few weeks and all party cadres are being urged to remain united as we enter the homestretch in our democratic struggle to establish a new and progressive nation state in Zimbabwe. It is also heartening to note that party leaders are already on the ground mobilising the structures to participate in the last phase of the BVR exercise. At the end of the day, it is our intention to ensure that every eligible Zimbabwean is registered to vote before the BVR exercise is concluded.