THE LUVEVE GOGO WHO FOUND FAME IN THE UK SPEAKS

“When his name was called up and he started to sing, before he had finished three lines the whole place stood up in amazement. When Will I.Am pressed his button to turn his chair around to see Donel, I leapt with joy backstage. I didn’t even hear the rest of the song. I knelt down and said praise the Lord. His father was astonished and asked me what had got into me and I said Donel is singing wonderfully,” said Gogo Mangena.