SON LOCKS DAD OUT OF HOUSE

A Harare man has approached the civil court accusing his 28-year-old son of disturbing his peace by locking him out of his own house and wearing his clothes without his permission.



Laverage Murikito appeared before magistrate Nyasha Marufu claiming that his son Prosper was trying to drive him out of his own home by locking the gate whenever he intended to visit.

“He locks he gate from the inside every time I visit to see my wife. He took my gate keys and he is telling me to leave my house,” he said.



Murikito claimed that his son was abusing and vandalising his property. He also accused his son of disrespecting him by wearing his clothes.







“He has to leave my house. I want to live in peace with my wife and my other children.”

Prosper, however opposed his father’s application for a peace order, accusing him of lying to the court.





“He left the house in question, his own house, sometime in 2016 and since then I was the one taking care of my diabetic stepmother and my niece. We do not live with him,” he said.





In granting the peace order, magistrate Marufu encouraged Murikito to live in peace with his family and also advised him to use other legal processes if he wanted to kick his son out of the house. Standard