SOME PEOPLE CASHING IN ON GUKURAHUNDI : ZANU PF

ZANU-PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Professor Callistus Ndlovu yesterday said there was a worrying development of individuals seeking to cash in on the Gukurahundi issue by mourning more than the bereaved.





Addressing a Zanu-PF inter-district meeting at the party’s provincial headquarters at Davies Hall in the city, Prof Ndlovu said some of the people making noise about Gukurahundi do not have solutions to the issue.

He also urged the Government to find a lasting solution to the issue.

“There are people who are now on a mission of making money saying negative things about Zanu-PF.

“As party members you should be informed, there is no one who doesn’t know that Gukurahundi affected a lot of people.





“But some of the people want to personalise the subject pretending to be saints on the matter,” he said.





Prof Ndlovu said some individuals were not sincere speaking out about the early 1980s disturbances.

“There is a Jew who wrote a book titled Holocaust Capitalism.

“Holocaust Capitalism refers to individuals who went around the globe conducting international meetings castigating Germans yet they did not lose any relatives during Hitler’s time,” said Prof Ndlovu.





“In the country we are now having what we call ‘Gukurahundi enterprise’ where monies are being released to individuals who are talking about the subject.



“There is nothing new that they can preach about which we don’t know about.”

He urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government to come up with a solution for the disturbances so that the nation can move forward.





“What we desire is that this thing be solved by Government and elderly people from Matabeleland, instead of swanking in it as if it’s a new thing yet it’s an old thing.





“Some people are just making noise about this without coming with possible ways of solving it. We are now looking forward to this leadership to fix this thing once and for all,” he said. Chronicle