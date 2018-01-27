SK MOYO APPOINTED NEW INFORMATION MINISTER

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Cde Simon Khaya Moyo the Acting Minister of Information, Media and Publicity until further notice.



In a statement to the ZBC News, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, said Cde Khaya Moyo, who is also the Minister of Energy and Power Development, is expected to prepare targeted priorities for his new ministry for presentation within the 100 day circle.



Cde Khaya Moyo is not new to the information portfolio and was the last Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services before the new dispensation in which the new President Mnangagwa assigned him to the Energy and Power Development portfolio.