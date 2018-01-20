SIX KILLED IN GURUVE KOMBI CRASH

Six people died in a road accident that occurred today along Mvurwi-Guruve road with five of them having been burnt beyond recognition while one died upon arrival at Guruve Hospital.



The commuter omnibus veered off the road hitting a tree before it went up in flames.

The commuter omnibus was travelling from Chitsungo to Harare with 11 passengers.

Some of the injured were ferried to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.



Zimbabwe Republic Police Mashonaland Central Province acting spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati alleged that the accident might have been caused by fatigue though investigations are ongoing.



When this news crew arrived at the scene, villagers were assisting police details and officials from Vehicle Inspection Department to take out the remains of the deceased.

Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Minister Advocate Martin Dinha who also arrived at the scene highlighted the need of a comprehensive insurance policy which caters for the injured and deceased in such unfortunate incidents.



Besides carrying passengers the commuter omnibus was carrying fertilisers which might have contributed to the fire.