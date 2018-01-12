SIBLINGS KILL BOY WHO FONDLED SISTER'S BOOBS

TWO siblings from Mberengwa have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 14-year-old boy after they caught him fondling their sister’s breasts. Precious Madzipa (24) and her 14-year-old brother from Mapodhiya Village under Chief Mapiravana in Mberengwa, allegedly fatally assaulted Portwell Gotami, from the same village, whom they allegedly caught fondling their juvenile sister’s breasts.



On Wednesday, Precious appeared before Mberengwa magistrate Mrs Evia Matura facing murder charges. She was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to January 18. Her sibling is not yet on remand as he was ordered to first see a probation officer.



Precious was advised to apply for bail at the High Court. For the State, Ms Wadzanai Shayanowako alleged that on New Year’s Day, the two siblings teamed up to attack Gotami whom they accused of having fondled their sister’s breasts.





Ms Shayanowako alleged that on the said date, Gotami was with his girlfriend, a juvenile whose age was not given, and was spotted by the girl’s 14-year old brother who then reported them to his elder sister, Precious.





She told the court that Precious and her brother, confronted Gotami and a heated argument ensued.During the argument, the court heard, the two started assaulting Gotami with a switch and fists on the head. Ms Shayanowako said Gotami collapsed during the assault and the two fled the scene.





Gotami sustained serious internal head injuries as a result of the assault and was rushed to Mberengwa District Hospital where he died the following day. The matter was reported to the police and the two were arrested. A post-mortem revealed that Gotami succumbed to cerebral haemorrhage as a result of the assault. Herald