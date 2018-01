SHIRI ACTS ON MANICALAND FARM CHAOS

“Topping the list of our grievances is Lesbury Farm, and my argument was that preference should be given to the local people of Tandi because it is the only farm adjacent to the Tandi Communal Lands. It should be used to decongest the adjacent communal area. During my campaign and takeover of Headlands constituency from (Mr) Didymus Mutasa in 2014, people were promised the acquisition of Kelvin and Mhandara farms. I was shocked when Mandi Chimene allocated the whole Kelvin Farm to Professor Gudyanga and Booker Chinamasa from nowhere. I was not consulted.