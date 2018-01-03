SHAKESPEARE MAYA REJOINS ZANU PF

Former National Alliance for Good Governance president Dr Shakespeare Maya has joined the bandwagon of opposition and independent politicians that are joining the ruling Zanu-PF party.



Since the collapse of factionalism within the ruling party — especially with the ascendancy of Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa as First Secretary and President of Zanu-PF and the demise of G40 — politicians are increasingly making a beeline for the revolutionary party.



Last week, Temba Mliswa announced that he was retracing his footsteps to Zanu-PF. Dr Maya attended the Zanu-PF Chegutu inter-district meeting in Selous on Saturday. He chanted the party slogan to wild cheers from the youths in attendance.





Mashonaland West provincial youth chairperson Cde Vengai Musengi announced at the meeting that Dr Maya had written a formal letter to the party seeking readmission. Cde Musengi, however, noted that the provincial executive council (PEC) will decide and formalise his return.





“Dr Maya has approached us that he wants to be re-admitted into the party and we accepted him as youths. However, his issue will be deliberated at the PEC. As Zanu-PF under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, we are calling for unity and embracing every Zimbabwean who wants to be part of the new political dispensation.”





In an interview with The Herald, Dr Maya said he felt compelled to rejoin Zanu-PF and be part of the team that is rebuilding the country under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

“Structural changes and current unity in Zanu-PF has motivated every right-thinking Zimbabwean to be part of building the new Zimbabwe under the leadership of President Mnangagwa. I never said goodbye to Zanu-PF, I was never fired, this is a normal re-entry. The letter I wrote is just a formality to announce that I am coming back home,” he said.

Dr Maya also castigated opposition elements who were encouraging Western countries to maintain the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

“If your blood says work, do simply that, not to rush to America begging for sanctions,” he said.





Dr Maya also encouraged party members to be united ahead of next year’s election.

“Let’s all rally behind President Mnangagwa, continue to be united as that is part of the ethos of Zanu-PF,” he said.





Dr Maya left the ruling party more than two decades ago and contested as a presidential candidate under the banner of NAGG in 2002. In 2005 he also contested on an independent ticket in Mhondoro-Mubaiwa constituency and lost. Herald