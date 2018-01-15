SA BASED MAN KILLS WIFE, DAYS AFTER PAYING LOBOLA

A WOMAN (22) who was allegedly raped, killed and her body dumped in a maize field in Ascot, Gweru on Saturday, may have been brutalised by her injiva husband two days after he had paid bride price for her.



The woman, who has been identified as Everjoy Ncube of Coolmoreen Compound in the city, was allegedly murdered by John Mazani (33) following a misunderstanding which arose after she refused to go back with him to Cape Town, South Africa, where he works.



Acting Midlands Province police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the gruesome murder adding that police had since launched a manhunt for Mazani whose whereabouts are unknown.





She said the couple had been experiencing a series of domestic disputes which often degenerated into physical fights.





Asst Insp Mukwende said the couple had one child and had separated, with Ncube tracing her way back to her parents’ home in Zimbabwe.





She said Mazani returned to Zimbabwe on Thursday last week and reconciled with Ncube.

Mazani went on to pay bride price for Ncube before asking her to return to South Africa with him, an offer she vehemently turned down because of his abusive nature.





“Police have launched a manhunt in connection with a murder case where a 22-year-old female adult was found dead in a maize field in Ascot, Gweru, with several stab wounds all over her body. The incident occurred on January 13 in Old Ascot Suburb, Gweru.

“On the January 14 at around 6:30AM, a passerby discovered a body in a maize field. She informed the police who attended the scene. The police carried out investigations which led to the positive identification of the body as that of Everjoy Ncube. The body was ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital awaiting post-mortem,” she said.





Asst Insp Mukwende said Mazani had visited Ncube at her parents’ home and asked her to accompany him to Ascot Shopping Centre to buy some groceries.





“On their way back it is suspected that the two had a misunderstanding which resulted in the accused stabbing her with a sharp object several times all over the body,” she said.





Asst Insp Mukwende said after committing the crime Mazani fled to his parents’ house in Coolmoreen Compound where he collected his belongings and disappeared.





A relative who spoke on condition of anonymity said prior to the murder, Mazani had informed a relative that he wanted to kill his wife because she had refused to go with him to South Africa.





“He paid bride price for her and wanted her to go with him back to South Africa of which she refused. That could have driven him into brutally murdering her,” said the relative.

It is suspected Ncube may have been raped as semen was allegedly found on her undergarments. Chronicle