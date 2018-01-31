RESIDENTS GETTING THE SERVICE DELIVERY THEY PAY FOR : HRE MAYOR

Harare residents are getting the quality of service commensurate with the money they are paying the city council, Mayor Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni has said.
“Our service delivery gap is clearly defined and predicted in our numbers. We are collecting around half of what we are billing. It tells us that we can only perform services to that extent. It also says half of the service delivery expectations are unfounded. It also says half of the service delivery demands and complaints must be withdrawn,” said Mayor Manyenyeni.
0 comments:
Post a Comment