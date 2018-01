PROPHET RAPES SISTER-IN-LAW

“During consultation the accused told complainant that there were evil spirits and goblins which were having sexual intercourse with her. The prophet suggested that the complainant be cleansed on her private parts. The following day his wife performed the cleansing by cutting and rubbing herbs on the complainant’s privates. Later on, the accused suggested that the complainant’s house should be cleansed as well so that the goblins would not return,” said Ms Takawira.