skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 8 January 2018
PICS : MNANGAGWA CHAIRS CABINET
Monday, January 08, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
PICTURES
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MUGABE'S SONS FACE ARREST
Former president Robert Mugabe’s sons Bellarmine Chatunga and Robert Junior, stepson Russell Goreraza and son-in-law Simba Chikore and lea...
GOVT ILL-TREATING MUGABE : ZHUWAO
Government is ill-treating former president Robert Mugabe, his nephew and former Public Service minister Patrick Zhuwao has sensationally sa...
DJ IN TROUBLE OVER KUTONGA KWARO
AN event where First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was donating to 14 orphanages in Manicaland province in Mutare yesterday almost turned farcic...
THE MANSION IS YOURS, MNANGAGWA TELLS TSVANGIRAI
MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai will keep his mansion in the leafy suburb of Highlands even under the current new dispensation, putting paid to...
MUGABE RETURNS HOME
FORMER President Robert Mugabe reportedly flew back home yesterday after spending Christmas and New Year holidays in the Far East, where he...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2015
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment