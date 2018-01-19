ONLY 11 TOP COPS FORCED OUT

Government has retired only 11 senior police officers from the rank of senior assistant commissioner and above, contrary to earlier reports that 30 officers had been sent on early retirement, police said yesterday.



Commissioner Rabson Mpofu (Planning and Development) said in a statement that Acting Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga had pointed out the correct position.



“Further to today (yesterday)’s media reports regarding the ongoing reorganisation of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Acting Commissioner-General of Police wishes to inform the public and the media that only the following eleven members of the police service have retired,” he said.

Comm Mpofu listed the retired officers as including Commissioners Grace Ndebele and Mekia Tanyanyiwa.





He said Senior Assistant Commissioners relieved of their duties were Godfrey Munyonga, Justice Chifunye Chengeta, Douglas Jabulani Nyakutsikwa, Robert Tendero Masukusa, Erasmus Makodza, Prudence Chakanyuka, Eve Mlilo, Grace Maenzanise and Munyori Taedzerwa.





“Further, the following officers who are erroneously reported as dismissed/retired, remain members of the police service in their original ranks,” said Comm Mpofu.





The spared members included Deputy Commissioners General Innocent Matibiri, Levy Watson Sibanda and Josephine Shambare, and Senior Assistant Commissioners Charity Angeline Charamba, Wiklef Makamache, Edward Fusire and Angelina Guvamombe.





On Thursday, there were reports that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) had relieved 30 , as part of moves to transform the force.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Obert Mpofu said he had not been formally informed about the issue.





“The police are employed by the Police Service Commission, so I wouldn’t want to comment about something that I have not been formally informed about,” he said.

Extension of service for members beyond 50 years of age is governed by Section 22 (3) and (4) of the Police Act Chapter 11:10.





Section 22 (3) states that a regular member of the force, whatever his length of pensionable service, shall retire from the regular force at midnight on the 50th anniversary of his or her birthday.

A provision in the same section empowers the Commissioner-General of Police to extend the service of the member if he considers it in the public interest and the member is medically fit.

He may extend the tenure to 55 years on yearly extensions. Section 22 (4) states that any member who has continued to serve in terms of subsection (3) shall retire at 55 years of his anniversary. Herald