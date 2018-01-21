NUMBER PLATE FEES TO BE CUT BY HALF

THE Government is likely to reduce vehicle number plate application fees by 50 percent in the first quarter of this year.



The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is also in a process of reducing other user fees in a bid to improve the ease of doing business.

At the moment, a pair of ordinary plates costs $160 but the charge could soon go down to $80.





Director responsible for Road Motor Transportation and Central Vehicle Registry, Mr Allowance Sango said:





“I am pleased to say that the Government through the Ministry of Transport is in a process of reducing user fees. We are not only looking at number plate registration but other user fees such as replacement of lost plates.”





“We have made a proposal to the Ministry of Finance and we are still waiting for approval. Once approved it will be put down as a statutory instrument. It could take a few weeks for it to be finalised.”





The registration of motor vehicle costs $160 while change of vehicle ownership and application of lost or damaged plates costs the same. This has raised complaints from people who argue that the charges are too high. Chronicle