MUTODI ATTACKS GRACE IN NEW SONG

Musician-cum-politician Energy Mutodi has just released a four-track album titled Ruvheneko that lauds President Emmerson Mnangagwa and predictably attacks former first lady Grace Mugabe.





Mutodi, who was ejected from the ruling Zanu PF party by former president Robert Mugabe because of his links to a faction led by then vice president Mnangagwa, unsurprisingly takes a dig at the former first lady and ex-Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo in a song fittingly titled Grace.





The song revolves around Mugabe’s regret for following the advice of his wife Grace.





Part of the song goes:





“Grace Grace mwana ndaikuda nhasi zviripiko





Ndaiti unondida uchindiraira mazano nhasi zviripi





Waindisiyanisa nehama dzangu dzandakabva nadzo kure kure





Waindisiyanisa nehama dzangu dzandakabva nadzo kuhondo





Iwe wowirirana naJona…”





When the Daily News asked him if he was indeed referring to Grace, Mutodi was evasive.





“You can suggest who I refer to in those songs but your guess could be true. In the song Grace, there is a lot to learn including the need to be a listener, the need for respect and humility so as to avoid regrets,” the colourful Mutodi said.





In the song Ruvheneko, Chigorodanda, as Mutodi is widely known in local music circles, repeatedly uses the phrase “Dziva rine Ngwena idiva kamwe.”





Garwe is Mnangagwa’s moniker.





“In Ruvheneko, the catch phrase ‘Dziva rine Ngwena idiva kamwe’ encourages you not to take too much risk as the crocodile is patient but quick to act when need arises,” he explained.





The other songs on Mutodi’s just-released albums are Zvakaoma and Mauya Mauya.





Mutodi said he penned Zvakaoma to chronicle the life of hardship and poverty that most Zimbabweans endured growing up.





“We never desire to see our children experience what we went through, a sign that we are a forward looking and progressive nation,” he said.





The controversial musician wants the new Mnangagwa administration to ensure that that the economy creates jobs. He captures this in the song Mauya Mauya.





“The way vendors were treated in the streets this year left a lot to be desired and we hope the new dispensation will address that obviously through employment creation and formalisation of the economy,” said Mutodi.



