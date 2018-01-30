MUJURU'S PARTY : WE WILL NEVER JOIN MDC ALLIANCE

The National People’s Party (NPP) has again spurned MDC Alliance’s calls for it to join the coalition, denting prospects of the project’s success. The call was made by acting MDC-T Alliance leader and vice-president Advocate Nelson Chamisa during a campaign rally held on Sunday at Chisamba Grounds in Sakubva, Mutare. NPP secretary-general and party’s chief negotiator Mr Gift Nyandoro said there were no chances of his party joining the coalition.



“NPP will never and shall never be part of a coalition where the name existing on the stamp and logo belongs to a single political party,” he said.



Mr Nyandoro blamed Adv Chamisa for making political rhetoric meant to make grand-statements to please the political gallery. He said a coalition could only work when there was equality and a willingness to work on an even platform.





“It is very unfortunate that the need for opposition political parties to come together is now being publicly made at rallies, as if there are no standing Memoranda of Understanding between NPP and MDC-T in particular. What has been stalling progress is that the NPP and MDC have failed to find each other in what we can call a grand coalition,” said Mr Nyandoro.





Mr Nyandoro, who is also Mrs Joice Mujuru’s spokesperson, blamed MDC-T for trying to play the “big brother” role in the coalition, saying it took away equality in the coalition.





He said MDC-T’s stance in the coalition created a scenario where it would end up swallowing all other opposition parties. Adv Chamisa exposed divisions within the MDC-T by castigating party members, who were against the idea of a coalition, who “snubbed” Sunday’s rally.





“Those who think it is not a good idea, go and revise your minds and align yourselves. There is no debate,” he said during the address.

Mutasa Central legislator, who is also MDC-T Manicaland provincial spokesperson Mr Trevor Saruwaka could neither confirm nor deny the divisions within his party over coalition issues.

“The decision to form a coalition was made out of a resolution that was made by the highest decision-making committee of the party. If there are some individuals who are against the decision, then they are just a few individuals who do not represent the constitution. We had our executive meeting before the day of the rally. From the meeting, there were no signs of disgruntlements,” he said.





“The call, which was made by vice president Chamisa to bring Mujuru and her party on board should not be seen as an indication that her party or any other party is bigger. We were just saying this is the only silver bullet we are left with and they should come on board so that we fight from the same corner.” Herald