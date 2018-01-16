MORE GENERALS JOIN CIVIL SERVICE

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted six brigadier generals on retirement to substantive ranks of major generals following their secondment to different government ministries.



The six new major generals are Dr Gerald Gwinji, Major General Godfrey Chanakira, Major General Thando Madzvamuse, Major General Everisto Dzihwema, Major General Chanceller Diye and Major General Mike Nicholas Sango.



Addressing major generals and senior officers during the investiture ceremony held at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare today, Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander, General Philip Valerio Sibanda challenged the newly promoted senior officers to complement government efforts in their ministries by supporting government programmes.



“We commit to deliver and uphold our loyalty to the ZDF,” said one of the promoted major generals, Dr Gwinji, who is the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The promotions are with effect from 20 December 2017.