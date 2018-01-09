The Zanu-PF Politburo will hold its first meeting of the year at the ruling party’s national headquarters today. Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday confirmed today’s meeting.
“There will be a Politburo meeting tomorrow (today) at the Zanu-PF headquarters,” he said. “All members should be seated by 10am. Any inconvenience caused by the late notification is sincerely regretted.”
Tuesday, 9 January 2018
MNANGAGWA'S POLITBURO MEETS
Tuesday, January 09, 2018 NewsdzeZimbabwe 0
The Zanu-PF Politburo will hold its first meeting of the year at the ruling party’s national headquarters today. Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday confirmed today’s meeting.
0 comments:
Post a Comment