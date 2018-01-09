MNANGAGWA'S POLITBURO MEETS

The Zanu-PF Politburo will hold its first meeting of the year at the ruling party’s national headquarters today. Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday confirmed today’s meeting.



“There will be a Politburo meeting tomorrow (today) at the Zanu-PF headquarters,” he said. “All members should be seated by 10am. Any inconvenience caused by the late notification is sincerely regretted.”



Cde Khaya Moyo did not reveal the agenda of the meeting, but noted that it was likely to focus on the economy and the agricultural season, especially the progress of Command Agriculture. It is also likely that Politburo members will also reflect on the state of the party, including the on-going voter registration exercise under the biometric system. Herald