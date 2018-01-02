MNANGAGWA'S NEW YEAR MESSAGE

Fellow Zimbabweans,
Whether at home or abroad, I would like to wish you and your families a very prosperous 2018. I also wish you good health, joy, peace and happiness.
Government will continue to work tirelessly to create a peaceful and stable political and social-economic environment which will enable us to be a prosperous nation and to realise our full potential.
2018 shall be the year of all Zimbabweans.
2018 shall be the year of progress.
2018 shall be the year of credible, free and fair elections.
As we enter into the New Year, I commit to continue to being a listening and responsive President. I urge you fellow Zimbabweans to engage with Government, its institutions and agencies for more transparent, just, accountable and responsive governance. Indeed no one person or institution has a monopoly of ideas. Let us equally commit to honesty, transparency, accountability and discipline to ensure accelerated national development and progress.
Happy New Year. God Bless Zimbabwe.
