MNANGAGWA OFF TO MOZA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will today visit Mozambique where he is expected to meet his counterpart, President Filipe Nyusi and Zimbabweans resident in that country.



The President is reaching out to the regional leadership after taking over as Head of State and Government following the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe two months ago.



Cde Mnangagwa has already visited South Africa where he met President Jacob Zuma, who is the chairperson of Sadc.





Last Friday the President visited Angola and met his counterpart Cde Jao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco who chairs the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security before visiting Namibia on Monday where he met President Hage Geingob.





He is also scheduled to visit Zambia this Friday where he will meet President Edgar Lungu.

Cde Mnangagwa’s takeover has received widespread local, regional and international endorsement with higher expectations that the new political dispensation would deliver robust economic development and reposition Zimbabwe on the global development map.





Since his takeover Cde Mnangagwa has been preaching peace, unity and his main focus is on economic turnaround.





His Government has clearly articulated its keen desire to normalise relations with the international community for increased investment and also wants to rope in the Diaspora to participate in national development as Zimbabwe is now open for business.

President Nyusi is the fourth president of Mozambique since independence. Zimbabwe enjoys cordial relations with its neighbours dating back to the days of liberation struggle. Herald