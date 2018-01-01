MAN RAPES THREE MINORS

A 21-year-old Chitungwiza man allegedly raped three minors on several occasions, offering them money as little as 25 cents, the court heard. Malvin Mapfumo of Unit O Extension allegedly sexually abused 14-year-old twin sisters and their friend, who is aged 11, from December 2016 to October last year.



Mapfumo allegedly proposed love to one of the twin sisters on a date unknown to the prosecutor Mr Lovet Muringwa. Further allegations are that Mapfumo asked the minor to have sexual intercourse with him since he used to buy her sweets, snacks and biscuits.



The court heard that around mid-September, the minor went with her sister and their friend to Mapfumo’s house. Her intention was to collect her sister’s pen from Mapfumo, who allegedly took turns to sexually abuse them. In return, Mapfumo allegedly gave her 25 cents.





On another date, Mapfumo allegedly saw the 11-year-old with the twin sisters on their way to fetch water Mapfumo allegedly called them to his house and they complied. He allegedly took the second twin sister inside his room, ordering the other two to wait in the passage.

Mapfumo allegedly sexually abused the minor and gave her 25 cents. He also raped the other two before releasing them. The offences came to light when the 11-year-old discovered a white fluid on her private parts and took photos of herself using her aunt’s cellphone.





She reportedly failed to delete them and her aunt saw the pictures and informed her father. One of the twins reportedly started complaining of stomach ache and was taken to a local clinic by her mother where it was revealed that she was sexually active.





When interviewed, the minor revealed the abuse and the offence was reported to the police. Mapfumo denied the six counts of rape before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Ms Estere Chivasa and was remanded in custody to January 5. Herald