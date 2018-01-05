MAN RAPES GIRL TO SPITE EX LOVER

A 36-YEAR-OLD Filabusi gold panner has been jailed for 14 years for raping his ex-girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter to spite the woman for dumping him.



The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, went to his ex-girlfriend’s homestead while the woman was away and dragged the juvenile outside before raping her in the middle of the night.





He pleaded not guilty to the charges of rape when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira, but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence.





He was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment and three years were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.





Prosecuting, Mr Mncedisi Dube said the man raped the juvenile on October 16 last year at around 10PM.





“The juvenile was asleep with her young sisters aged nine and four in their bedroom hut while the mother was away. He knocked on the door and claimed to have been sent by their mother to deliver some groceries to the children.





“The juvenile however, refused to open the door and he went on to forcibly open the door with a knife and gained entry into the bedroom hut. He grabbed the juvenile and told her that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her as her mother had dumped him. The juvenile refused and he offered her $2 but she further refused,” he said.

Mr Dube said the accused dragged the juvenile out of the bedroom hut into the yard where he raped her. He said the juvenile’s uncle was passing by when he heard his niece screaming and he went to check.





Mr Dube said the rapist fled from the scene after realising that he had been spotted. He said the matter was reported to the police resulting in his arrest.



In his defence, he said he was not within the village on the day the incident is alleged to have occurred as he had travelled to visit some relatives. The juvenile’s uncle however, told the court that he managed to recognise him when he caught him in the act. Chronicle