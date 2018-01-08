MAN KILLS DAD OVER INSULTS

A 22-year-old Mberengwa man has confessed to fatally striking his father with an axe, saying he could not stand his continued insults whenever he got drunk.



Albert Ranganai of Manhanda Village under Chief Matarutse reportedly struck his father Enos Moyo five times with the axe, resulting in his death.



Ranganai was arraigned before Zvishavane magistrate Mr Shepherd Mjanja last week facing murder charges. He was not asked to plead. Ranganai indicated that he was always incensed by his father whenever he was drunk since he always had a penchant to insult him.





When asked by Mr Mjanja if he had any mental health issues, Ranganai said he had been admitted at Ingutsheni Hospital last year.





The State, led by prosecutor Miss Sheila Mupindu, has since applied for Ranganai to be remanded in custody pending mental examinations by two psychiatrists. Ranganai was duly remanded in custody to January 17.

It is alleged that on December 28 last year, Moyo was working in his maize field when Ranganai came armed with an axe and struck him five times.





The court heard that Ranganai struck his father thrice on the back of the head, once on the left ear and once on the forehead, leading to his death.





Ranganai was arrested and made indications at the scene of the crime. He also led the police to the recovery of the murder weapon.





A postmortem revealed that the injuries sustained by Moyo were consistent with the axe that was recovered by the police. Herald