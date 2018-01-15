MAN KIDNAPS MINOR : WE ARE LOVERS

A MAN from Victoria Falls who was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.



Carlos Dube (28) of number 4258 Chinotimba allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old girl who is his girlfriend at a night club in Hwange around midnight on November 25.

Dube was charged with kidnapping when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Ms Portia Mhlanga-Moyo.





He pleaded not guilty saying the complainant was his girlfriend. Ms Mhlanga-Moyo sentenced Dube to 15 months in jail but spared him the agony of prison life when she conditionally suspended the term.





“Six months is suspended on condition you do not commit a similar offence in five years.

“The remaining nine are suspended on condition the accused performs 315 hours of community service at Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Hwange,” she said.

The court heard that Dube picked the 15-year-old at a nightclub in Hwange at midnight and went to Victoria Falls despite the minor’s protest.





Prosecuting Mr Onias Nyathi said, on Friday November 25, Dube allegedly kidnapped the complainant at Hwange Colliery Club and went to Victoria Falls with her.





“The accused kidnapped the minor and went with her to Victoria Falls where upon arrival, he stayed with her at his friend’s place for four days,” said the prosecutor.





The matter came to light when the parents of the girl reported her missing after she had not returned home.





Police investigations led to Dube’s arrest. Chronicle