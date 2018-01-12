MAN HANGS SELF IN POLICE CELLS

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Philani Ndebele confirmed the suicide.
“I can confirm that there is a man who committed suicide by hanging himself in the police cells while he was under detention. Mhlanga was arrested on Sunday around 3AM after he was caught stealing from a house in Spitzkop Suburb in Gwanda.
“He was then taken to the Gwanda Police cells where he used a rope from his shredded t-
shirt to hang himself from the screen door, a few hours later. Mhlanga was alone in the cells when he took his own life,” he said.
Insp Ndebele said in the recent case, Mhlanga had allegedly broken into a house and stole $85.
He had four pending cases of unlawful entry and theft.
