MAN HANGS SELF IN POLICE CELLS





Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Philani Ndebele confirmed the suicide.

He said Bongani Mhlanga, from Mberengwa who was a suspect for several cases of unlawful entry and theft, was found hanging by a rope in the police cells around 9AM last Sunday.



“I can confirm that there is a man who committed suicide by hanging himself in the police cells while he was under detention. Mhlanga was arrested on Sunday around 3AM after he was caught stealing from a house in Spitzkop Suburb in Gwanda.



“He was then taken to the Gwanda Police cells where he used a rope from his shredded t-

shirt to hang himself from the screen door, a few hours later. Mhlanga was alone in the cells when he took his own life,” he said.



Insp Ndebele said in the recent case, Mhlanga had allegedly broken into a house and stole $85.



He had four pending cases of unlawful entry and theft.

A 27-YEAR OLD man who was arrested for unlawful entry hanged himself in police cells at Gwanda Police Station.Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Philani Ndebele confirmed the suicide.He said Bongani Mhlanga, from Mberengwa who was a suspect for several cases of unlawful entry and theft, was found hanging by a rope in the police cells around 9AM last Sunday.“I can confirm that there is a man who committed suicide by hanging himself in the police cells while he was under detention. Mhlanga was arrested on Sunday around 3AM after he was caught stealing from a house in Spitzkop Suburb in Gwanda.“He was then taken to the Gwanda Police cells where he used a rope from his shredded t-shirt to hang himself from the screen door, a few hours later. Mhlanga was alone in the cells when he took his own life,” he said.Insp Ndebele said in the recent case, Mhlanga had allegedly broken into a house and stole $85.He had four pending cases of unlawful entry and theft.



