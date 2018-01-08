MAN CRASHES STOLEN CAR

A KHANONDO Safaris employee in Victoria Falls has been jailed for eight months after he was involved in an accident driving a stolen company car.
Ntini appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje charged with use of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving without due care and attention. He pleaded guilty only to the first charge saying he lost control of the car by mistake.
“I admit I took the car without permission but I was driving with care when my hand slipped into the steering causing me to lose control of the vehicle. It was a mistake, I didn’t intend to cause the accident,” said Ntini
He showed the court his injured arm which he said was hurt by the steering causing him to lose control of the car.
The magistrate convicted and sentenced Ntini to nine months in prison for both charges.
“Five months is suspended on condition you do not commit similar offences in five years. The remaining four months are suspended on condition the accused performs to 140 hours of community service at the Victoria Falls Magistrate Court,” she said.
Prosecuting Mr Listen Nare said Ntini is a holder of a valid driver’s licence and was not injured in the accident. The vehicle sustained frontal damages. Ntini was suspended from his job at Khanondo Safaris. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment