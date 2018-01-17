MAN BEATS UP WIFE OVER WHATSAPP

A VICTORIA Falls man has been arrested after he assaulted his wife for questioning him about a conversation he was having on WhatsApp with another woman.
He pleaded guilty and said his wife had provoked him. The court heard that on January 10 at around midnight, Tshuma had a misunderstanding with his wife over a certain woman whom he was sending messages to on WhatsApp.
He assaulted her using his belt. In mitigation, Tshuma begged for leniency saying he acted out of anger and failed to control his temper which will not happen again.
Prosecuting Mr Takunda Ndovorwi said the physical abuse took place on Wednesday last week.
“Tshuma assaulted his wife several times on her legs and hands using his waist belt thereby causing her certain injuries,” said the prosecutor Chronicle
