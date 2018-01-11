KANGAI GRANTED BAIL

Former NetOne Chief Executive Officer Reward Kangai appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing 20 counts of criminal abuse of office and has been granted US$800 bail.



Kangai appeared before Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa and was represented by Nyasha Munetsi while the state was represented by Linda Gadzikwa.



Initially through his lawyer, he proposed to be admitted to US$500 bail before the court later granted him US$800 bail.



Kangai was ordered to report once a week at Borrowdale Police Station, to reside at his given address, surrender his passport to the clerk of court and to desist from interfering with witnesses.

