Tuesday, 30 January 2018

JOB DONE, SAYS MNANGAGWA AS HE RETURNS

Tuesday, January 30, 2018  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is back home from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he attended the 30th African Union, summit held, says the summit was a success, adding that the world lauded Zimbabwe’s peaceful transition.

 President Mnangagwa was accompanied by the First Lady, Cde Auxillia  Mnangagwa, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Retired  Lieutenant General  Dr Sibusiso  Moyo,  Minister  of  Industy,  Commerce  and  Enterprise  Development       Dr  Mike Bimha and senior  government  officials.

 Speaking to journalists soon after arriving, Cde Mnangagwa described the summit as a success saying a  number  of people he interacted with indicated their  willingness to visit Zimbabwe and see what the country has to offer business-wise.

 He also said  during his interaction  with several  leaders, discussions centered around areas  of co-operation  and the   peaceful  transition  of  power   in   Zimbabwe, with  many   showing  interest   to   learn  how  people  can resolve  their  political  differences amicably.
President  Mnangagwa was  met  at  the  Robert  Mugabe  International  Airport  by the two  vice  presidents, Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi   service chiefs and senior government officials.

