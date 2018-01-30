JOB DONE, SAYS MNANGAGWA AS HE RETURNS

President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is back home from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he attended the 30th African Union, summit held, says the summit was a success, adding that the world lauded Zimbabwe’s peaceful transition.



President Mnangagwa was accompanied by the First Lady, Cde Auxillia Mnangagwa, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Retired Lieutenant General Dr Sibusiso Moyo, Minister of Industy, Commerce and Enterprise Development Dr Mike Bimha and senior government officials.



Speaking to journalists soon after arriving, Cde Mnangagwa described the summit as a success saying a number of people he interacted with indicated their willingness to visit Zimbabwe and see what the country has to offer business-wise.



He also said during his interaction with several leaders, discussions centered around areas of co-operation and the peaceful transition of power in Zimbabwe, with many showing interest to learn how people can resolve their political differences amicably.

President Mnangagwa was met at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by the two vice presidents, Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi service chiefs and senior government officials.

