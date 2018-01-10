I'M NOT BITTTER, SAYS TSHINGA DUBE

FORMER War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube , says he is not bitter at being left out in the Vice-President’s post or a ministerial post in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.





Dube told Bulawayo journalists on Saturday that although he was eligible to land the vice-presidency on grounds of being one of the most senior Zanu PF officials from Matabeleland region, he was content at remaining a legislator.





“I have never done anything for a price. If you are given powers to choose whom to work with, you choose those that you believe will deliver. Otherwise, I don’t feel rejected at all that I am not a VP, let alone a minister,” he said.





“I am happy I am still the MP for Makokoba and if the constituency rejects me, that is when I will feel rejected and disappointed.”





Before Mnangagwa appointed his deputies late last month, Dube was widely seen as one of the contenders in the race for the VP post, together with Kembo Mohadi, Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu, National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda and Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo.





Mohadi and retired Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Constantino Chiwenga eventually landed the posts.





Dube also claimed that former President Robert Mugabe voluntarily stepped down after it dawned on him that Zimbabweans no longer wanted him.





“Mugabe was never forced to resign at gunpoint or whatever point. He resigned voluntarily. He lived in cloud cuckooland and believed Zimbabweans loved him so much to the extent of voting him into office even as a corpse.





“That is what he believed, and that is why some party members did not hesitate to tell him he would die in office. Reality sunk in when he saw millions on the streets demanding that he steps down, when the impeachment process started. It was only then he realised that all was just a big lie, he must go and he resigned voluntarily,” Dube said.





Mugabe’s wife, Grace, once said the former President would rule from the grave.

Mugabe was placed under house arrest after a military take-over, before millions took to the streets demanding that he steps down. He only stepped down after the impeachment process began.

Dube, who had earlier called on Mugabe to name his successor to prevent the country sliding into chaos, was sacked for allegedly backing Mnangagwa. Newsday