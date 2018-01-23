Popular South African musician, Hugh Masekela has died. He was 78.
In a statement, his family said he had "passed peacefully" in Johannesburg "after a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer".
Masekela gained global recognition with his distinctive Afro-Jazz sound and hits such as Soweto Blues. The 1977 song became synonymous with the anti-apartheid movement.
Tuesday, 23 January 2018
HUGH MASEKELA DIES
Tuesday, January 23, 2018
