Tuesday, 23 January 2018

HUGH MASEKELA DIES

Popular South African musician, Hugh Masekela has died. He was 78.

 In a statement, his family said he had "passed peacefully" in Johannesburg "after a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer".

 Masekela gained global recognition with his distinctive Afro-Jazz sound and hits such as Soweto Blues. The 1977 song became synonymous with the anti-apartheid movement.

