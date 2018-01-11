HRE COUNCIL ACTS ON ILLEGAL WATER CONNECTIONS

Harare City Council has appealed to residents with unregistered water and waste water connections to register with district offices by February 28. The city’s corporate communications manager, Mr Michael Chideme, said the registrations were meant to help council keep a record of all payments.



“Harare residents have to register for water and waste water connections by February 28, 2018 so that they can be entered into the council’s database for us to keep a record of all payments,” he said.



“Approximately, 20 000 residents have not yet registered for water and waste water connections.” Harare City Council discovered that a number of residents who were not registered were using council water without paying. Registrations done between yesterday and February 28 would be exempted from the mandatory registration fee, said Mr Chideme.





“A penalty fee of $115 will be charged to illegal water consumers and it will be multiplied by the number of times that they defaulted payment,” he said. Mr Chideme urged Harare residents to register and make use of e-billing, which is a convenient way of transacting.





“The advantages of e-billing are that it is cheap and cuts across national and natural boundaries,” he said. “You can receive your bill wherever you are and anytime of the day.

“Now, over 25 000 people are receiving e-bills. We are looking forward to more people registering e-billing.” The city council wants residents who are not registered for e-billing to submit their contact details to their district offices. Herald