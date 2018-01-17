HRE CLINIC DUPED IN BOTCHED CHINA EQUIPMENT DEAL





Jongwe was granted $300 bail. The case was remanded to February 14. As part of his bail money, Jongwe was ordered to surrender his passport, to reside at his given address and not to interfere with witnesses pending finalisation of the matter.

The court heard that Bantex Global is a registered company, which is in the business of supplying, repairing and maintaining medical equipment. The prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa is alleging that sometime in October 2016, Michel Gelfand Clinic intended to buy a hospital operating table and a theatre led light from China.



They engaged Jongwe who assured them that he was able to buy and deliver the equipment from Shenshen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics in China. On October 13, Jongwe allegedly gave Michel Gelfand two quotations and the hospital made a payment of $26 335 to his Stanbic Bank account.



