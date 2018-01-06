GUARD RAPES TEEN TWICE

A SECURITY guard from Bulawayo has been dragged to court for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl twice on New Year’s Day.
Mudimba is facing two counts of rape. He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Sharon Rosemani. Ms Rosemani remanded him in custody to January 18.
For the State, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo alleged that on Monday, the teenager was on her way home from Egodini bus terminus using a footpath.
When she was at Olivine Industries she heard voices and panicked. “She saw Mudimba who was with his friend. Mudimba told the teenager that they were security guards and not thieves. The duo asked her where she stayed and she told them that she stayed in Famona,” Mr Dlodlo said.
Mr Dlodlo said after the alleged rape he lay next to the teenager.
“After a few minutes, Mudimba allegedly raped her again and then left the room unlocked. He came back at 6AM, the following morning and told the teenager to go home and she complied,” he said. Chronicle
