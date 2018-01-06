GUARD RAPES TEEN TWICE

A SECURITY guard from Bulawayo has been dragged to court for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl twice on New Year’s Day.



The teenager met Wonderman Zinzile Mudimba (26), a security guard at Modern Security Company, at Olivine Industries along Fife Street and 15th Avenue at around 6PM on Monday. He allegedly grabbed the teenager by her hand and dragged her into a room at the premises where he allegedly raped her.





Mudimba is facing two counts of rape. He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Sharon Rosemani. Ms Rosemani remanded him in custody to January 18.





For the State, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo alleged that on Monday, the teenager was on her way home from Egodini bus terminus using a footpath.





When she was at Olivine Industries she heard voices and panicked. “She saw Mudimba who was with his friend. Mudimba told the teenager that they were security guards and not thieves. The duo asked her where she stayed and she told them that she stayed in Famona,” Mr Dlodlo said.

“Mudimba and his friend advised the teenager that it was late to go home as she might get robbed on the way. Mudimba held her by the hand, dragged her into a room which was in the premises. He allegedly raped her on top of a sack he had laid on the floor,” said the prosecutor.

Mr Dlodlo said after the alleged rape he lay next to the teenager.





“After a few minutes, Mudimba allegedly raped her again and then left the room unlocked. He came back at 6AM, the following morning and told the teenager to go home and she complied,” he said. Chronicle