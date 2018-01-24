FUEL PRICES CUT IN HARARE

Players in the petroleum industry have heeded Government’s order to slash fuel prices following the reduction of excise duty by Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa this week.



A snap survey by The Herald in Harare’s central business district (CBD) yesterday showed that the pump price for petrol at service stations like Zuva, Trek, Total and Puma was $1,35 per litre while diesel was selling at $1,23 per litre.



Only Engen appeared to have defied the Government directive as its petrol was selling at $1,43 per litre and diesel at $1,30 per litre.





The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) yesterday said it had deployed teams on the ground to monitor compliance.





“We have already deployed our teams to do surveys and so far we have no reports, but we are hoping to receive some reports by end of today (yesterday),” Zera CEO Engineer Gloria Magombo said.





Motorists who spoke to The Herald said they were excited about the reduction in fuel prices.

A commuter omnibus driver, Mr Gibson Phiri, said: “I am happy that fuel prices were slashed and now we can get diesel for $1.23 per litre.





“That is also going to reflect positively on the profits that we make in our business. As small-scale businesspeople, I can safely say we are enjoying the benefits of the new political dispensation. We are confident that if the Government continues on this trajectory, we could soon see a major change in our economy.”

Another motorist, Mrs Primrose Makuvaza, couldn’t hide her joy saying: “It is a positive move, but I feel the $1, 35 price is still high. It should actually drop to something around $1 which I think is more affordable to most motorists.





“Most of our prices in Zimbabwe are not in tandem with regional prices and Government should continuously continue to look into that aspect.”





Addressing journalists in Harare on Tuesday, Energy and Power Development Minister Simon Khaya Moyo said he was expecting maximum cooperation from players in the petroleum industry.

He said players affected by the Government directive should approach his ministry for possible and plausible remedies. Herald