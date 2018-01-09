FIVE KILLED IN BROMLEY CRASH

FIVE people died, while several others were injured on Sunday, when
an overloaded Toyota Granvia vehicle they were travelling in burst a
rear tyre, veered off the road and overturned at the 51km peg along the
Harare-Mutare Highway.
Four people died on the spot, while the injured were ferried to Marondera Provincial Hospital by well-wishers, where one person died on admission.
Marondera traffic police attended the scene and conveyed the bodies of the deceased to the Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.
The accident followed a head-on collision that occurred last week killing six people near Macheke. Newsday
