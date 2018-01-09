FIVE KILLED IN BROMLEY CRASH

FIVE people died, while several others were injured on Sunday, when an overloaded Toyota Granvia vehicle they were travelling in burst a rear tyre, veered off the road and overturned at the 51km peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway.





Police in Mashonaland East province confirmed the accident, but declined to shed more details, referring all questions to their bosses in Harare. According to sources, the Harare-bound vehicle burst its left rear tyre near Bromley, veered off the road and overturned.





Four people died on the spot, while the injured were ferried to Marondera Provincial Hospital by well-wishers, where one person died on admission.





Marondera traffic police attended the scene and conveyed the bodies of the deceased to the Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.





The accident followed a head-on collision that occurred last week killing six people near Macheke. Newsday